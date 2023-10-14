India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis Makes BIG Statement On Shaheen Shah Afridi, Says Pak Pacer ‘Not Bowling Well’

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been struggling to pick up wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The pacer spearhead of Babar Azam’s Pakistan team has only picked up a couple of wickets so far in the two matches that he has played at an average of 51.5.

Pakistan are now up against arch-rivals India in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Former Pakistan fast bowling legend and captain Waqar Younis made a big statement ahead of the blockbuster clash saying that Shaheen Shah Afridi is ‘not bowling well’.

In a conversation on Jio Cinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI’, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis spoke about Pakistan’s form going into the mega clash against India. “We have always talked about how Pakistan’s batting is their weaker link and bowling their strength. But ahead of the match against India, I feel it’s the other way around. There are a few issues with Pakistan’s bowling which started from the Asia Cup. I think they have to improve here even for the games going ahead. Shaheen (Afridi) is not bowling well, it’s as simple as that. I don’t think he has an injured finger. He is struggling to find his rhythm and has struggled to find his form since the Asia Cup game in Kandy. So that’s a worry,” Younis told Aakash Chopra.

Further Younis also gave his take on Babar Azam’s lack of big scores against India and his inconsistency as a captain. “If you are to be known as a big player, you have to score against the big teams and also captain well. His performance as a captain was largely dependent on the bowling performances of Shaheen, Shadab and Haris’s bowling. They would give him breakthroughs which made his work easier. Now that this is not happening, your captaincy will be tested, and questions will be raised,” Younis added.

However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not concerned about the form of Shaheen Shah Afridi before the grudge encounter against India. “As far as Shaheen is concerned, we know he is the best bowler. He is a champion and he knows and I believe he is a great bowler and he will give a good performance. It doesn’t matter if you don’t get a wicket in one or two matches – it’s not a question mark on you, I don’t think that way nor does my team. We have full belief on him and he also has full faith on himself that he can do it, and he will,” Babar Azam said about Shaheen Shah Afridi on the eve of the World Cup 2023 match against India.