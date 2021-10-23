India vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2: When and Where to watch IND v vs PAK Live in India

All roads will lead to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this Sunday as it gears up to host the mother of all battles on the cricket pitch - India versus Pakistan. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash.

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

Virat will be eyeing a huge victory over the rivals, which will also set the precedent and momentum in the marquee tournament. The mentorship of MS Dhoni will help in resonating a positive mindset and confidence amongst the Indian team. Exceptional performances topped by victories in the two warm-up games against England and Australia have been massive confidence boosters for young talents like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Rahul Chahar, who have showcased their talent and skill ahead of the opener.

The opening pair of KL Rahul and 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma have shown their prowess and never cease to impress. Jasprit Bumrah's job with the white ball will be to once again hunt at the top and shut down the dangerous early efforts of Babar Azam with the bat.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar is their biggest hope with the bat. His 50 off 41 balls against the West Indies in the warm-up game is a warning sign for India because once the 27-year-old gets going, he becomes very difficult to contain. Currently ranked second in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, the Pakistan captain averages a remarkable 46.89 in T20 internationals.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez bring a comforting amount of experience to the Pakistan side, their previous experience of playing against India in World Cups will be a definite advantage for the team. Shaheen Afridi, a 21-year-old prospect proven in the Pakistan Super League, has dished out top performances in both warm-up games by picking up a total of 4 wickets.

Hasan Ali looks to be the standout pacer for the Men in Green. The lanky pacer excels on the slower wickets in the UAE, his variations and lengths will be a tough task for the Indian batters to manage and they must play him with a cautious approach at the top.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch come Sunday.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan's 12-member squad against India: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan begins on October 24 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will be held in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.