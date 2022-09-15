ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Team India, West Indies and Bangladesh announce team, Full Squad, schedule, Live streaming, TV timings HERE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (September 14) announced the squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place from October-November this year. The panel confirmed fifteen (15) players who will represent the West Indies for the eighth ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. The West Indies are the only team to have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup twice, in Sri Lanka in 2012 and in India in 2016.

Team India also announced their final 15 earlier this week with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injury and making a comeback.

Former captain Mahmudullah has been dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh have made wholesale changes from the squad that crashed out of the Asia Cup without a win.

Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim, all of whom were part of the Asia Cup squad, miss out on the flight to Australia. The Tigers will also be without the services of two of their experienced middle-order batters in Mushfiqur Rahim, who retired from the format after the Asia Cup, and Mahmudullah.

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 as First Round teams do battle, with the final held at the MCG on November 13.

Here are all the squads announced so far for this year’s tournament…

First Round Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced

First Round Group B

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group 1

Afghanistan: Yet to be announced

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1

October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18

Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19

Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21

West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

November 13

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch LIVE streaming

These matches will be telecast on Star Sports network, DD sports, Disney+ Hotstar website and app.