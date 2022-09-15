ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Team India, West Indies and Bangladesh announce team, Full Squad, schedule, Live streaming, TV timings HERE
Team India also announced their final 15 earlier this week with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injury and making a comeback. Former captain Mahmudullah has been dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (September 14) announced the squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place from October-November this year. The panel confirmed fifteen (15) players who will represent the West Indies for the eighth ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. The West Indies are the only team to have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup twice, in Sri Lanka in 2012 and in India in 2016.
Team India also announced their final 15 earlier this week with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injury and making a comeback.
Former captain Mahmudullah has been dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh have made wholesale changes from the squad that crashed out of the Asia Cup without a win.
Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim, all of whom were part of the Asia Cup squad, miss out on the flight to Australia. The Tigers will also be without the services of two of their experienced middle-order batters in Mushfiqur Rahim, who retired from the format after the Asia Cup, and Mahmudullah.
The T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 as First Round teams do battle, with the final held at the MCG on November 13.
Here are all the squads announced so far for this year’s tournament…
First Round Group A
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh
Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced
United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced
First Round Group B
Ireland: Yet to be announced
Scotland: Yet to be announced
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith
Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced
Super 12 Group 1
Afghanistan: Yet to be announced
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
New Zealand: Yet to be announced
Super 12 Group B
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed
Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar
Pakistan: Yet to be announced
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1
October 16
Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
October 17
West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 18
Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
October 19
Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 20
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
October 21
West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12
October 22
New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 23
Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 24
Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 25
Australia vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 26
England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 27
South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 28
Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 29
New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 30
Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 31
Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
November 1
Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
November 2
Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 3
Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 4
New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 5
England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 6
South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals
November 9
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 10
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
November 13
TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch LIVE streaming
These matches will be telecast on Star Sports network, DD sports, Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
