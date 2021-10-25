Fans troll India after BIG defeat against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, check HILARIOUS memes

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match

Before this game, Pakistan had failed to beat India in the history of the men's World Cup but the Babar-led side came out with flying colours on Sunday on the back of some sensational performance after Shaheen Shah Afridi's show with the ball.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to troll Virat Kohli-led India for suffering the big defeat. Here are some of the hilarious memes:

Haar gaye gam nahi

Par jis tarah hare dil toot gaya. pic.twitter.com/Y5rcPhIvZt — Relatable things (@naseebwrites) October 24, 2021

Hamara main bowler baahar baitha tha, isliye haar gaye… pic.twitter.com/256o1pJUOY — Varun Chhabra (@varun0804) October 24, 2021

Kya matlab fire crackers burst na ho india mein isliye match haar gaye. — Saffronist (@Saffronbloke) October 24, 2021

Babar and Rizwan are skilled Batsman, cricket won today. Haar jeet chalti rehti hai.#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/8ncxrYm0yW — Nishant Dhingra (@Nixshant) October 24, 2021

Chasing 152, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam took Pakistan to 35 after five overs. The two batsmen looked in great touch and steered the side to 71/0 after the end of 10 overs.

Both Rizwan (79) and Babar (68) not only hit timely boundaries but also made sure they rotate the strike at regular intervals to put pressure on India

Rizwan and Babar continued to pile further pressure as they both smashed respective half-centuries to take Pakistan over the 100-run mark without losing a wicket.

Earlier, put into bat first, India posted 151/7 in their 20 overs on the back of skipper Kohli's fifty. The India captain once again showed what it takes to be a big match player as he hit a quality 57 to take his side over the 150-run mark.

India got off to the worst start possible as it was once again a left-arm pacer who came in to haunt the Indian top order after Mohammad Amir had rocked the lineup in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Kohli in the middle and the hopes were high from them.

Both batters put on a brief 25-run stand for the third wicket, but as soon as the innings started streamlining for India, Hasan Ali dismissed Suryakumar (11), leaving the Men in Blue at 31/3.

Rishabh Pant then came together with Kohli and at the halfway mark, India's score read 60/3.

Pant changed the tempo of India's innings with two sixes in the 12th over bowled by Hasan Ali and the Men in Blue started to gain some momentum.

However, Pant went for a shot too many and he perished off the bowling of Shadab Khan after playing a knock of 39, reducing India to 84/4 in the 13th over.

Kohli brought up his 29th half-century in the 18th over of the innings and he changed his batting gears upon reaching the landmark.

Jadeja departed after scoring 13, and Shaheen once again changed the game as he took the key wicket of skipper Kohli (57).

Brief Scores: India 151/7 (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-31) vs Pakistan 152/0 (Mohammad Rizwan 79*, Babar Azam 68*; Jasprit Bumrah 0-22)