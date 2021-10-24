T20 World Cup 2021: Jofra Archer's old tweet goes viral as India lose early wickets against Pakistan

DUBAI: An old tweet by cricketer Jofra Archer went viral once again on Sunday when Team India lost two early wickets in quick successions while facing Pakistan in the high-octane Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 here in Dubai.

The former England pacer had, in an old tweet, tweeted about Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul's wicket in 2015.

Archer's old tweet started doing the rounds after India lost both the openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - in quick successions due to a brilliant bowling spell by Shaheen Afridi.

Archer's 2015 tweet read, "Come man out Rohit and Rahul," and was shared on Twitter by fans.

After being put in to bat, Team India got off to the worst start possible. Opener Rohit Sharma was trapped LBW on 0 by Shaheen Afridi in the first over. He was gone for a golden duck. In his next over, Afridi then removed KL Rahul on 3 by disturbing his timber.

Shaheen Afridi draws first blood in his first over. Rohit Sharma departs for a first-ball duck. What a start from Pakistan! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/OZxUrZ677I — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 24, 2021

At 4, Suryakuamr Yadav played a few shots and got the scoreboard ticking but in the 6th over, he was also dismissed by Hasan Ali.

Eventually, India reached 36/3 after the Powerplay. In the next four overs, India scored 24 to keep the run-rate up. Thanks to Rishabh Pant upping the ante and Kohli playing second fiddle, India began their comeback. Rishabh Pant hit a 30-ball 39, which included two fours and two sixes, before getting dismissed by Shadab Khan.

Kohli, who was holding the fort for his team, completed his half century, and played some brilliant shots to give India a final flourish in the company of Ravindra Jadeja after 17.1 overs.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a Super 12 match in Dubai.

Captain Virat Kohli left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI, with Varun Chakaravarthy making the line-up.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.