India vs Pakistan Test to be held at ICONIC MCG? Melbourne Cricket Club in Australia takes BIG step, Read more here

Dec 29, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

An India vs Pakistan Test match could be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the coming year. The Melbourne Cricket Club, which runs the MCG, is interested in hosting this epic encounter after the grand success of the T20 clash between the arch-rivals in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in October. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, MCC  and Victorian government have reached out to Cricket Australia with a possibility of hosting the India vs Pakistan Tets match. MCC chief executive Stuart Fox, while speaking to SEN radio, revealed the same about India and Pakistan playing a Test match at a neutral venue.

Not to forget, India have not played Pakistan in a Test match since 2007. Since 2013, they have not played each other in a bilateral series in any format. All of India vs Pakistan cricket has happened in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments.  "Absolutely. Three [Tests] in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked," Fox said. "We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the [Victoria] government has as well. Again, it's enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that's probably the greater challenge.

"Hopefully, Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it. When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrating the game with full houses, he added. 

But hosting an India vs Pakistan Test match might not be as easy as it sounds. The political conflict and tension between the two countries is at an all-time high. The cricket boards are always in loggerheads and the relations are currently very sour. These have been obstacles in the past and making the two governments ready for a Test match, at any venue, could be one difficult ask.

