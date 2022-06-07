हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

India vs SA 2022: Tickets for the first T20 in Delhi almost sold out

Team India will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on June 9. Notably, an international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

File image (Source: Twitter)

The first T20 between India and South on Thursday (June 9) is set to be a sell-out with 94 percent of tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley.

An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

''94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left,'' DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.

Also, in its effort to improve the fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use a golf cart to enter the stadium.

Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

''Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times,'' Manchanda added.

Notably, Team India will be led by KL Rahul in this series with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to prepare for the series against England next month. This is the beginning of a hectic next few months for Team India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November this year.

The first match of the series will act as a platform for the hosts to convert their 12-0 winning streak in T20Is into 13, a record in the format.

On the other hand, the Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, are playing on their full strength. With them losing a T20I match to India just once across previous two bilateral fixtures, India will be fully aware that the visitors cannot be taken lightly.

