T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Scotland: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve THIS huge feat during T20 World Cup 2021 clash

Team India pacer Bumrah achieved the feat in the match against Scotland in ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Source: Twitter)

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is as he surpassed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's tally.

Bumrah achieved the feat in the match against Scotland in ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bumrah dismissed Mark Watt to wrap up Scotland innings in the 18th over and went past Chahal's tally of 63 wickets.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third in the list with 55 wickets under his belt as Bumrah tops the chart with 64 scalps for India.

Bumrah also has most maiden overs in men's T20Is. The India pacer has bowled 8 maiden overs while former Sri Lanka bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has six maidens.

Coming to the match, India starred with the bowl as Scotland were restricted to 85/10 in the Group 2 match. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Scotland, George Munsey and Michael Leask played the innings of 24 and 21 as no batter of their side crossed the 30-run mark.

