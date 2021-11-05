India vs Scotland, toss report: Virat Kohli finally wins toss and India opts to bowl first

Virat Kohli finally won the toss at the ongoing T20 World Cup and opted to bowl first against Scotland in Dubai.

Virat said at the toss and that India need to play with intensity from Ball number 1.

He said, "We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner."

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us” pic.twitter.com/1gqUTaLypC — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

India are desperate for a win as a loss here against Scotland will finish their quest to qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer informed at the toss that they are unchanged from the previous game.

India finds themselves in such a tough situation after losing two consecutive games to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. This is Kohli's last tournament as captain of the T20I side and last assignment for head coach Ravi Shastri who will be replaced by Rahul Dravid. Both would a better end in their respective roles.

However Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has other ideas for India. In the pre-match press conference on Thursday, he said that the whole team is looking forward to the contest against India and that will give it their all to beat the tournament hosts.

India will start as favourites to win the match but they cannot take the Scotland team lightly. Scotland have already made headlines by playing superb cricket in the tournament. They have beaten Bangladesh in the first round contest and gave New Zealand a run for their money in the previous encounter.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal