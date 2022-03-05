हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Not Rahul Dravid, it was Ravindra Jadeja who wanted innings declared when he was on 175

Indian cricket fans, especially those of Ravindra Jadeja, were upset when India declared innings at 574/8. 

Not Rahul Dravid, it was Ravindra Jadeja who wanted innings declared when he was on 175
(Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket fans, especially those of Ravindra Jadeja, were upset when India declared innings at 574/8. 

Many believed it was the call of head coach Rahul Dravid. Not to forget, he had declared Indian innings in that Test match vs Pakistan when Sachin Tendulkar was on 194, just six short of a fine 200.

Jadeja too was very close to hitting his first-ever double hundred before the decision to declare innings came from Indian dressing room.

The decision was bound to upset the fans as they thought some more balls and time could have been given to Jadeja to reach the milestone.

However, at the end of day's play, Jadeja clarified what went behind declaring when he was on 175. 

Speaking at the press-conference, Jadeja revealed that it was actually his idea to declare the innings.

He said, "Rohit sharma has sent message through Kuldeep to go for 200 after that we will take declaration but I opposed his suggestion of making 200 saying if we make tired Sri Lankan batsman play before tea then we might get early wicket."

