India vs SL 2022: Rohit Sharma confirms he will play all games after Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were given rest

India's new Test captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he has no issues in playing ''all games'' in bio-secure environments and will only take a break when he feels the need for it.

There were questions before Rohit's appointment as Test captain on whether he will be keen on leading across formats amid a hectic international schedule but the Indian skipper set the record straight.

''At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to playing all the games,'' Rohit said ahead of India's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

''The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in. ''You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay,'' the skipper said.

"Keep scoring runs and the opportunity will arise." Ahead of the T20I series opener, Team India Captain Rohit Sharma shares his message for all the batters playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Earlier, BCCI announced that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. They skipped the last T20 against West Indies as well.

Meanwhile, India will also miss the services of all-rounder Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav as the duo is injured and has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India T20 squad for SL: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.