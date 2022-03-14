India vs SL Pink Ball Test: Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal on his final Test, Watch

There is no love lost between India and Sri Lanka when facing off against each other on the field. However, off the field, head coach Rahul Dravid and former India captain Virat Kohli were gracious enough to acknowledge the contribution of Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal who is retiring from Test after the ongoing Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru.

Kohli and Dravid shook hands and patted the Lankan pacer on his back after India’s second innings on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test. The gesture was loved by the Indian fans. BCCI took to social media to post the video where the Dravid and Kohli can be seen with Lakmal.

“Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket,” BCCI tweet read.

Meanwhile, India’s No. 3 bat Hanuma Vihari acknowledged that it was a challenging pitch on his the home side managed to set up a 447-run target for Sri Lanka after declaring at 303/9 on Day 2.

“It was quite challenging. A kind of wicket where any ball could get you out. It will be challenging for Sri Lanka tomorrow as well. I was trusting my defence even on this wicket,” Vihari said after second day’s play on Sunday (March 13).

“I got a good one in the first innings, could’ve shown more patience in the second innings. I don’t think we planned on bowling this evening but because we lost wickets, we thought we could have a crack at them for 35-40 minutes,” Vihari added.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) will resume Sri Lankan chase on Monday (March 14) afternoon.