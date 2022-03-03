India vs SL: Rohit Sharma picks his favourite Virat Kohli Test century

Indian cricket team is ready to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test that starts in Mohali from Friday (March 4).

Here's All you need to know about live stream and broadcast details of the 1st IND vs SL Test

The Mohali Test is special for Virat Kohli for many reasons. He will be playing his 100th Test, which is a huge achievement and will be looking to get to his elusive 71st Test ton. Also, Virat is just 38 runs away from completing 8,000 Test runs and if he does that he will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

It will be also the first Test that new captain Rohit Sharma will be leading in. The skipper, during the pre-game press conference, picked the best Virat Kohli century he has seen so far in Test cricket.

"As a batter, I remember his hundred (in Johannesburg) against South Africa in 2013. The pitch on which we played was a challenging one and we had bowlers like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis to face which wasn't easy," Rohit said.

"It was a bouncy track and we all were playing Test cricket in South Africa for the first time. He scored a hundred in first innings and 90 odd in the second innings.

"That hundred for me is his best. Then there is Perth 2018 but 2013 South Africa beats Perth," he added.