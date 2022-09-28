India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20 online and on TV?

India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup 2022 preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.

The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month. Mohammad Shami, who is one of the World Cup reserves, is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas after being unavailable the rubber against Australia.

Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup. His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per overs against the Aussies.

Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games. Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will aiming to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.

In the series decider against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal showed what he can do if the ball is gripping and turning after looking flat in the first two games. Keeping the Australian conditions in mind, the wily leg-spinner will be looking to up his game on docile pitches. As Rohit spoke about the importance of giving all the players game time ahead of the World Cup, R Ashwin could get a look in.

In the batting department, KL Rahul would like to make the most of these three games after missing out in the last two games against Australia.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa 1st T20 match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 match will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20 match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20 match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 630pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st T20 match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st T20 match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje