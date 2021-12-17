हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa 2021-22: Injured Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja working at NCA to regain fitness

Delhi’s Yash Dhull who is also a part of the camp and will lead India U-19 team in ACC U19 Asia Cup has shared pictures with both Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs South Africa 2021-22: Injured Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja working at NCA to regain fitness
India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma (left) with India Under-19 captain Yash Dhull. (Source: Instagram)

India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to injuries, are working at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain their full fitness.

The 25-member India U-19 squad is having a preparatory camp at the NCA ahead of the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from December 23. And, Delhi’s Yash Dhull who is also a part of the camp and will lead India U-19 team in ACC U19 Asia Cup has shared pictures with both Rohit and Jadeja.

The duo’s absence in Tests against the Proteas means that India will be tested on the opening front as well as in their lower-order batting and five bowlers’ combination. The 34-year old Rohit was named as India`s full-time ODI and T20I captain by the Selection Committee on December 8 while revealing the squad for the Test series in South Africa. He was also elevated as the vice-captain in the longest format.

However, the star batter sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai and was ruled out of the Test series. Priyank Panchal has replaced Sharma in the Test squad, which has reached South Africa for the series starting December 26.

On the other hand, Jadeja had suffered a right forearm injury during the first Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. The all-rounder was advised rest and he was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and the South Africa series as well.

During his much-talked pre-departure virtual press conference on Wednesday, India Test skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side will miss the services of the experienced duo in the red-ball series against South Africa.

“We will miss his (Sharma) abilities a lot. He has proven in England already that he has really worked his Test game out and the opening partnership was very important for us to play the way we did in the series. With his experience and skill, we will miss his qualities,” said Kohli.

“But having said that, I think it`s an opportunity for someone like Mayank (Agarwal) and KL (Rahul) to step up and solidify that start that we got in the last series and make sure that the good work is carried on in this series as well,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)

