'Lord For A Reason,' Fans Go Crazy As Rinku Singh Smashes Fiery Fifty Vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav's fifty and Rinku Singh's maiden half-century powered India to 180/7 against South Africa in 19.3 over after rain halted the play in the second T20I of the three-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Suryakumar and Rinku starred with the bat as they slammed 56 and 68 respectively guiding their team's total to 180/7. For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee bagged three wickets. Due to rain disturbance, the match was reduced to 15 overs a side and Proteas needed to chase 152 runs to win the 2nd T20I according to the DLS method.

Opted to bowl first, South Africa bowlers put India batters in a chokehold early into the game. Marco Jansen drew first blood as he removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck while Lizaad Williams in the second over of the innings dismissed Shubman Gill for zero.

Tilak Varma with the skipper Suryakumar handled the charge and single-handedly slammed Jansen for 19 runs with the help of three boundaries and one maximum in the third over of the game.

Captain Suryakumar also shifted gear and smoked Gerald Coetzee for 15 runs, featuring two boundaries and one maximum. Coetzee then removed well-set batter Tilak for 29 in the 6th over. The left-handed batter Rinku Singh then came out to bat. The duo of Rinku and the captain kept the momentum going in their team's favour and slammed boundaries at regular intervals with a defending approach.

Suryakumar's fine stay at the crease was cut short as he was dismissed by Jansen after playing a powerful knock of 56 runs off 36 deliveries. While hammering the South Africa bowlers all around the ground Rinku brought his maiden T20I half-century.

With just three balls left to finish the first innings and Coetzee on a hat-trick rain interrupted the play. Brief score: India 180/7 in 19.3 (Rinku Singh 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Gerald Coetzee 3-32) vs South Africa. (With ANI inputs)