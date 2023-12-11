India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Still In Contention To Play T20 World Cup 2024, Hints Sunil Gavaskar

India do not have many T20 matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 to prepare for the mega event in USA and West Indies. The big focus will be on the team's opening combination. Rohit Sharma, who has not played T20s for a long time, is also seen as one of the contenders to open the innings. As per reports, there are talks on between Rohit and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) related to his T20I comeback. However, nothing official has come out yet.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar was speaking to the official broadcasters of the India vs South Africa T20Is Star Sports on India's opening combination. He said that while Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the ideal contenders to open the innings in the ongoing series but looking at World Cup, Rohit's name is also in the race.

"For this series, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there. He has also done well. If the team wants left-hand, right-hand combination then Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Gavaskar added that the competition for the opening combination is a healthy one and something good will come out of this. He also said that Rohit's name is also being discussed so it is to be seen whether he returns to the fold.

"It's a very good problem to have. Also there is Rohit Sharma, who is waiting, whether he is going to be available for T20 World Cup that remains to be seen," said Gavaskar.

Rohit led India to the final of the ODI World Cup where they lost to Australia at Ahmedabad. Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer, is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma does not become a bad captain because of one bad game, even if it is the final of the World Cup.

"In captaincy, Rohit has done a very, very good job. It is not easy to win five IPL trophies. The way India have dominated in the last 50-over World Cup and I said that before the World Cup final as well...I said that irrespective of the result, whatever the result is after the World Cup, India played like a champion side. One bad game doesn't make Rohit Sharma or this side a bad team. Ten games and the way they have dominated the whole tournament. Just because of one bad game if you call Rohit Sharma a bad captain, this is not fair," Gambhir was heard saying on 'ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash'.