India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Live Updates

Having bundled out South Africa for 275 to take a huge first-innings lead of 326, India decided to enforce the follow-on on the fourth day of the second Test on Sunday as they look to clinch the ongoing three-match Test series against the Faf du Plessis-led side with a game to spare.

Here are the live updates:

# Skipper Faf du Plessis is the new batsman in for South Africa!

# WICKET! South Africa are now down by two wickets. TB de Bruyn (eight) is taken by Wriddhiman Saha behind the wicket on the fourth delivery of the sixth over by Yadav. The visitors are still trailing India by 305 runs. South Africa 21/2 (6 overs)

# 13 runs off the first four overs. Elgar got off the mark by pushing the second delivery of the second over by Umesh Yadav to point for a single, while De Bruyn was dropped by Virat Kohli at third slip on the very next ball to open his account with a boundary. South Africa 13/1 (4 overs)

# Theunis de Bruyn is the new batsman in!

# WICKET!! Ishant Sharma gives breakthrough to India as early as in the very first over of the innings. Markram is caught leg before wicket on the second ball of the first over. South Africa 0/1 (1 over)

# Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar have walked down the crease to begin South Africa's second innings. Ishant Sharma to open the attack for India.

# Indian skipper Virat Kohli has decided to enforce the follow-on !

# The fourth day's play will begin shortly!

On Saturday, India bundled out South Africa for 275 runs in the first innings before umpires called for stumps on the third day of the second Test between two sides at the the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 36/3, South Africa were reduced to 162 for eight prior to tea before Keshav Maharaj (72) and Vernon Philander (44) staged late fightback for their side by stitching a crucial 109-run stand for the ninth wicket.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to wrap the innings for the Faf du Plessis-led side. The off-spinner finished with a total of four wickets.

While Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his highest Test score of 254 besides stitching a huge 225-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (91) to guide their side to a first-innings score of 601/5 declared. Mayank Agarwal (108) and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (58) were other notable contributors for the hosts.

India are currently leading the series against South Africa by 1-0 after registering a crushing 203-run victory in the first Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam.