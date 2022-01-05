हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KL Rahul

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: KL Rahul gets in heated exchange with Dean Elgar, Watch

The exchange continued for a brief period of time as KL Rahul walked towards the pavilion. The video of the dismissal soon went viral on social media.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: KL Rahul gets in heated exchange with Dean Elgar, Watch
Team India stand-in skipper KL Rahul. (Source: Twitter)

The second Test between India and South Africa hasn’t been without its fair share of action and controversies. The game is on an even keel after two days’ play with India leading by 58 runs at stumps on the second day.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was in the thick of action all day and got involved in a heated exchange with opposite number Dean Elgar after his dismissal.

After scoring just eight in the second innings, Rahul was out edging Marco Jansen to the slips. The Indian skipper was heading back to the pavilion but then he seemed to have heard something from the South African players in a huddle. Rahul looked upset with what he had heard and is seen saying  something back to the hosts, prompting a response from Elgar too.

The exchange continued for a brief period of time as Rahul walked towards the pavilion. The video of the dismissal soon went viral on social media.

Here’s the video of heated exchange between KL Rahul and Dean Elgar…

Rahul was caught in the second slip but he wasn’t given out straightaway. He didn’t walk off directly and let the umpires check if the catch was taken cleanly with the help of the third umpire.

In the first innings, South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen was a part of a similar incident where Rishabh Pant had dived in front. While Van der Dussen had walked off directly, replays showed that the ball seemed to have bumped on the ground before Pant got hold of it.

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen has said that he does not want to add to the controversy surrounding Rassie van der Dussen’s dismissal in the first innings. “I don’t really want to comment on that. That’s the umpire’s decision. I think we’re in the game and we just have to take the decisions, no matter what we think. Some are going to go your way, some aren’t,” Petersen said in a virtual press conference at the end of Day 2.

Shardul Thakur picked seven wickets as South Africa was bundled out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be tough for the rest of the Test match and pitch is definitely not getting better. We haven’t put a number to it yet but the more runs India get, the more difficult is going to be for us to get,” said Petersen.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KL RahulDean ElgarIndia vs South AfricaIndia vs South Africa 2021-22India vs South Africa 2nd TestRassie van der DussenShardul Thakur
Next
Story

IPL 2022 mega auction: BCCI may shift venue from Bengaluru due to COVID-19 restrictions

Must Watch

PT3M41S

UP Election 2022: Will BJP win UP with the 'blessings' of Brahmins?