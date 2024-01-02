India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Probable Playing 11s: India Likely To Make 3 Changes For Cape Town Test; Will Shubman Gill Get Dropped?

Pressure will be on India when they take on South Africa in the last and second Test at Newslands ground in Cape Town. After losing the first Test by a margin of an innings and 32 runs, Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to stage a strong comeback and win at Cape Town to level the series. However, it is easier said than done as Proteas Men in are in good form.

Ahead of the 2nd Test, South Africa have received a huge blow, losing pacer Gerald Coetze to an injury. He is likely to be replaced by Lungi Ngidi. South Africa only get strengthened by his addition. Not to forget, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the 2nd Test too due to an injury and in his absence, opener Deal Elgar will be captaining the side. This will be the farewell Test for Elgar and fate would have it, he gets to captain the national team in his swangsong. South Africa are unlikely to make any other change in the playing 11 apart from these two.

Coming to India, it will be interesting to see how Shubman Gill plays. The India batter has been criticised heavily for his poor returns in the Test format. He is likely to keep his place in the side at least for one more Test.

Ravindra Jadeja, fit again, should take his place back which means R Ashwin loses his spot. At the same time, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna could make way for Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar. Both Thakur and Krishna returned with poor figures at the end of 1st Test. Thakur seems to be healing an injury as well. With Thakur not playing, India will be reduced with just 7 batters as then it will be a long tail starting with Bumrah at No 8.

If that is the case, India batters will need to bat cautiously as a top-order collapse will put India in the danger of getting bowled out early again.

India Probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa Probable 11: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger