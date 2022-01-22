India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live in India

Indian team's strategy is expected to undergo paradigm shift with some players getting a subtle yet stern message to lift their games as they face an embarrassing possibility of a clean sweep against South Africa in the third ODI, here on Sunday.

India's strategy looked completely out of sync with modern day white ball game as the batters failed to keep the momentum in the middle overs and more importantly the bowlers, save Jasprit Bumrah, looked club class and without ideas of getting breakthroughs.

In two matches, India have been only able to pick up seven wickets -- four in the first game when Proteas batted first and only three in the second.

Ravichandran Ashwin and especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the two senior-most bowlers looked far from threatening and the young Proteas batters like Rassie van der Dussen,

Janneman Malan along with seniors like Quinton de Kock have feasted on the pedestrian stuff dished out by them.

With the two having flopped completely, it needs to be seen whether Rahul Dravid, the man who is currently calling all the shots as far as tactics is concerned, takes a dim view and at least try out Jayant Yadav and Deepak Chahar in the next game which would lend some freshness to the attack.

Worse, the first two games were played on a Boland Park strip that didn't have a lot of pace and bounce and even skipper KL Rahul admitted that conditions were more familiar with what they get back home, compared to what they are used to getting in South Africa.

However at Newlands, there will be more pace and bounce on the track and the Indian team that has been perennially struggling would want to avoid the ignominy of a 0-3 loss.

For skipper Rahul, the whole tour, save his match-winning hundred in the first Test, has been a nightmare. Although he is being seen as a long-term future leader, there hasn't been any spark whatsoever in his leadership that would make anyone sit up and feel that he is the one cut out for the job.

All you need to know about broadcast and streaming details of 3rd IND vs SA ODI:

When and what time will the third ODI match between India vs South Africa start?

The third ODI between India vs South Africa begins on Janaury 23 at 2.00 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI match between India vs South Africa take place?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Which channel will telecast the third ODImatch between India vs South Africa in India?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

With PTI inputs