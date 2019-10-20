India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates

India will look to put up a big first-innings total while South Africa will be keen to wrap up the hosts' innings as soon as possible when the two sides head into the second day of the third and final Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# The second day's play will begin shortly!

After being reduced to 43/3 inside 16 overs, opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten knock of 117 while Ajinkya Rahane well-supported him with an unbeaten 83-run knock to guide India to 224/3 in the first innings before bad light forced early stumps on the first day of the final Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday.

Opting to bat first in the dead-rubber clash, India made a worst possible start as they lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) cheaply.

However, Rohit Sharma notched up his third century of the series as opener while Rahane brought up his 21st fifty as the duo shared a crucial unbeaten 185-run stand to put India in command.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched the Test series against South Africa with a game to spare when they registered a crushing win by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The hosts had also dominated South Africa in the all three aspects of the game in the opening Test as well, registering a comfortable 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.

While India are looking to complete series whitewash against South Africa, the Faf du Plessis-led side are aiming to end the tour of India on a winning note.

