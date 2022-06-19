Rishabh Pant's Team India will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 5th and final T20I of the series which will also be the series decider at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. Team India lost the first two games at Delhi and Cuttack but bounced back in the next two matches at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. With the series on the line, the Indian team will look to put their best feet forward while South Africa will be counting on their veteran players to help them claim the series.

The match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium which is the home ground for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed that RCB players who are playing in the Indian team will receive huge support from the Bangalore crowd. Chopra predicted that Dinesh Karthik who was in top form in IPL 2022 playing for RCB will be backed by the crowd in the series finale while the crowd will also erupt for Harshal Patel, who has become the backbone of RCB's bowling lineup in the last two years. Chopra also said that former RCBian Yuzvendra Chahal bowling at Chinnaswamy will be like a homecoming.

"This ground is going to erupt for three people - first is Yuzi Chahal because he is a former RCBian. After that, it is going to go absolutely berserk for Dinesh Karthik because of the kind of form he is in. If he is the Indian team's star, he is also RCB's pride. Harshal Patel - Purple Patel last year and this year again he was very good," Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

Yuzvendra Chahal rose to fame after his heroics in IPL with RCB. He became the core member of the side in the last four years. However, he was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. RCB did not bid for him in the auction as well. Chahal was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction and he paid rich dividends by winning the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in the season.

"Home ground for Yuzi, his old franchise. He has 51 wickets on this ground, the most by any bowler. He has been very good. In fact, he played for India because on such a small ground, where it is said that there is a board outside saying no entry for bowlers, Yuzi Chahal is not hit. It is a homecoming of sorts for Yuzi Chahal," Chopra added.