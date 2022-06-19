India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is making every opportunity count ever since his return to the T20 squad after recovering from his shoulder injury. Batting at number four the talisman was named Man of the Series against Sri Lanka and continued his great form against West Indies as well. Iyer got the place in the playing XI as Suryakumar Yadav was either injured or was given rest in these series, once he makes a comeback Iyer's place in the playing XI is not certain.

Amazing fight back! Showdown in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/0QE9YnvIQs — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 17, 2022

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has expressed that Iyer needs to be consistent to make a strong case to get selected in India's T20 squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be played in Australia. Pathan feels that Iyer needs to solve his problem against pace bowling. In recent series, Iyer has dominated spinners while has struggled against the pace attacks.

"T20 World Cup is still far away. But apart from these couple of games, he has done well, be it in the series against Sri Lanka or West Indies before the IPL. So yes, he is making his case very strong," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are in straight competition for the number four place in Team India's playing XI. Both are great players of spin while Surya has experienced the upper hand against pacers in the recent matches while Iyer is still finding a solution to dominate fast bowling.

"He performed really well. He was just coming hard against the bowlers from the word go, and that's the kind of character you need as well when you want someone to bat higher up the order. At the same time, as far as fast bowling is concerned, he needs to get better, and obviously, because the World Cup is still far away, quite a few games he will be playing. In those games, whenever he is getting the opportunity after all the guys come in, he needs to make sure that he has a consistent performance," the former Inia cricketer concluded.