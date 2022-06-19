Rishabh Pant-led Indian team will have their task cut out against South Africa when the two sides take each other on in the fifth and last T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19). India has lost first two games, putting a lot of pressure on the hosts to win the next two. However, Indians showed great fight and hunger to win. Courtesy of good show by bowlers and finishers Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, India managed to keep the series alive.

Who to pick, who to drop?

Will India make any change in the playing XI? That looks unlikely. Because India have been winning with the same combination in the last 2 games and Pant will not look to make any change. However, India can try and include Umran Malik in the playing XI to spring a suprise on the Proteas. Avesh Khan is the bowler who could make way for him, if Pant and management decide to make this change.

Will it rain in 5th India vs South Africa T20?

There is a high chance that India vs South Africa T20I at Bengaluru might be affected by spell of rain. The forecast is for multiple spells of rain through the day, including one around the match start time. As far as the track is concerned, Bengaluru is known for producing high-scoring games. This is a small cricket ground and the big shots easily go for maximums. This is when if it does not rain. This is also a chasing ground (5 wins in 8 matches). South Africa have won tosses in all games so far in this series and every time they have opted to bowl first. If they win the toss and rain does not affect the game, we might again see the Temba Bavuma and Co opting to bowl first and chase the total down.

India Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi