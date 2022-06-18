India's captain for the Sout Africa T20s Rishabh Pant has been struggling for runs in the middle for some time now, especially in the shorter formats of the game. Pant has scored only 740 runs in 47 T20Is at 23.12. One of the major weaknesses in his batting has been playing the big shot outside the off-stump line. Dissecting the shortcomings in his batting, former Indian batter and legend Sunil Gavaskar said that Pant is not learning from his mistakes. He also highlighted the weakness of his towards playing the ball outside the off stump.

"He hasn't learned. He hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals, Gavaskar said while commentating on Star Sports. "They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump. "There is no way he's going to get enough on it. It has gone to short-third! They all plan it, South African bowlers and Temba Bavuma? just bowl wide outside the off-stump and you will get him."

Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings in the series vs South Africa. Speaking further on Pant's technique, Gavaskar pointed out a fact. That Pant has been dismissed 10 times wide outside off stump in the T20s in 2022. "Some of them would have been called wide if he hadn't made contact with it. Because he's so far away, he has to reach out for it. He will never get enough power on it. To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that's not a good sign," said Gavaskar."

Pant too feels that there are areas in his batting where he needs to improve. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Pant said, "As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though. Looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to giving our 100 per cent."

On captaincy front, Pant has been pretty good. India lost the first 2 games vs SA but he led his troops well and won two back-to-back games. The series will now be decided i Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19) when the two sides take on each other in the fifth and alst T20.