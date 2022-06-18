NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 5TH T20

Rishabh Pant hasn't learned: Sunil Gavaskar dissects BIG weakness in India captain's batting

Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings in the series vs South Africa. Speaking further on Pant's technique, Gavaskar pointed out a fact. That Pant has been dismissed 10 times wide outside off stump in the T20s in 2022

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
  • Pant has scored only 740 runs in 47 T20Is at 23.12
  • India lost the first 2 games vs SA but Pant led his troops well and won two back-to-back games

Trending Photos

Rishabh Pant hasn't learned: Sunil Gavaskar dissects BIG weakness in India captain's batting

India's captain for the Sout Africa T20s Rishabh Pant has been struggling for runs in the middle for some time now, especially in the shorter formats of the game. Pant has scored only 740 runs in 47 T20Is at 23.12. One of the major weaknesses in his batting has been playing the big shot outside the off-stump line. Dissecting the shortcomings in his batting, former Indian batter and legend Sunil Gavaskar said that Pant is not learning from his mistakes. He also highlighted the weakness of his towards playing the ball outside the off stump.  

"He hasn't learned. He hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals, Gavaskar said while commentating on Star Sports. "They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump. "There is no way he's going to get enough on it. It has gone to short-third! They all plan it, South African bowlers and Temba Bavuma? just bowl wide outside the off-stump and you will get him."

Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings in the series vs South Africa. Speaking further on Pant's technique, Gavaskar pointed out a fact. That Pant has been dismissed 10 times wide outside off stump in the T20s in 2022. "Some of them would have been called wide if he hadn't made contact with it. Because he's so far away, he has to reach out for it. He will never get enough power on it. To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that's not a good sign," said Gavaskar."

Pant too feels that there are areas in his batting where he needs to improve. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Pant said, "As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though. Looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to giving our 100 per cent."

On captaincy front, Pant has been pretty good. India lost the first 2 games vs SA but he led his troops well and won two back-to-back games. The series will now be decided i Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19) when the two sides take on each other in the fifth and alst T20.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?