India vs South Africa, 5th T20: Series decider reduced to 19 overs per innings as rain play spoilsport

Covers were brought on immediately as the rain began to make its presence felt and players from both teams are back in the dugout. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

India vs South Africa, 5th T20: Series decider reduced to 19 overs per innings as rain play spoilsport

The start of fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:50 pm as rain caused a delay in the proceedings even before a ball was bowled. The delay in play also means that the match will now be a 19-overs-a-side affair.

In the run-up to the match, heavy rain was forecasted for match day, especially around the start time. The rain had also affected the semi-finals of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy in the city this week. Just as players from both teams were to begin the proceedings at 7 pm, rain began.

Covers were brought on immediately as the rain began to make its presence felt and players from both teams are back in the dugout. With a sub-air drainage system installed in the stadium, one can expect the match to start off quicker. An update on 7:17 pm had said rain had stopped with television visuals showing ground staff on work to get play started as soon as possible.

Previously, stand-in South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and elected to bowl first against an unchanged India in the series decider. The series is currently locked at 2-2 and Sunday's winner under overcast skies at Bengaluru will decide the winner of the five-match affair. In winner-takes-it-all affairs since 2016 in T20Is, India have won nine out of eleven times while losing just twice.

For South Africa, Maharaj, captaining in absence of an injured Temba Bavuma, said Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada come into the playing eleven in place of Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje

