Rishabh Pant claims THIS unwanted record after losing five consecutive tosses

India captain Rishabh Pant lost the toss in the fifth and final T20I of the series against South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. Pant failed to win a single toss in his first series as the captain of Team India. With this Pant became the first skipper to lose the first five tosses as a captain of the country. The series is level at 2-2, with South Africa winning the first two games at Delhi and Cuttak while Team India bouncing back in the next two games at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot.

South Africa have elected to bowl against India in the fifth & final T20I of the series.



After losing the toss Pant said," The practice isn't working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is not playing the match as he got injured in the last game. Keshav Maharaj is captaining the side in his absence. After winning the toss Maharaj said," We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront."

Teams

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan