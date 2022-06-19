With the T20I series tied at 2-2 the fifth and final match between India and South Africa here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday becomes a virtual final. India are eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard. Ishan Kishan will be a crucial player for India going into the final match. He is the highest run-scorer in the series so far, with 191 runs and two half-centuries in four innings under his belt. He will have to fire with positive intent and give India the start they need. Ruturaj Gaikwad will also have to find consistency and give Kishan company for the good part of the powerplay.