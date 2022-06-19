NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2022

India vs South Africa, 5th T20 LIVE Score and Match Updates from Bangalore: Rishabh Pant's Team India aim to claim series

Follow the Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 5th T20I being played at Bangalore on Sunday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

India vs South Africa, 5th T20 LIVE Score and Match Updates from Bangalore: Rishabh Pant's Team India aim to claim series

With the T20I series tied at 2-2 the fifth and final match between India and South Africa here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday becomes a virtual final. India are eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard. Ishan Kishan will be a crucial player for India going into the final match. He is the highest run-scorer in the series so far, with 191 runs and two half-centuries in four innings under his belt. He will have to fire with positive intent and give India the start they need. Ruturaj Gaikwad will also have to find consistency and give Kishan company for the good part of the powerplay.

