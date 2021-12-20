India vs South Africa: Boxing Day Test to be held without spectators amid COVID-19 Omicron wave in SA

The traditional Boxing Day Test at Centurion between India and South Africa this year is set to held inside closed doors with no spectators allowed in the stadium. The first Test between India and South Africa will get underway on Sunday (December 26), a day after Christmas.

According to a website InsideSport report suggests that no crowds would be permitted to enter the stadium for the Boxing Day Test. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have issued directives in the wake of a rise in Omicron cases in the country. Virat Kohli-led India has already started practicing at Centurion and had undergone quarantine in Mumbai before traveling to the rainbow nation.

According to local media reports, Supersport Park has not put the tickets for sale which makes it pretty clear that the crowds would have to watch the cricketing action on their TV sets. The official Twitter handle of the stadium wrote: “At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course.”

Announcement Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between and . At this point, it isn't clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course. pic.twitter.com/bI11Y4zh7Z — Imperial Wanderers Stadium (@WanderersZA) December 17, 2021

This is India’s eighth tour to South Africa. It is one of the only places where India is yet to win a Test series. Kohli would be hopeful that his team creates history. The Indian Test captain Kohli, who averages in excess of 60 in South Africa, would be a key player.

India will play three Tests before the white-leg begins. It is a long tour and would be exciting for fans.

Cricket South Africa on Sunday (December 19) announced that the remaining round of CSA four-day franchise series, the country’s premier domestic competition, has been postponed as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears.

The announcement came just a week before the three-match Test series between India and South Africa gets underway in Centurion. The country has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

“The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between December 16-19 (Division Two) and December 19-22 (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” CSA said in a statement.

(with PTI inputs)

Live TV