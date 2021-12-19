Virat Kohli fights a lot: Sourav Ganguly makes a big statement on Indian Test captain

The cold war between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India Test captain continues to grow.

It all started with Kohli getting sacked as ODI captain of the national cricket team. It was done via a press release, but without any statements either from the chief selector Chetan Sharma, BCCI president or the secretary of the board Jay Shah.

A few days later, Ganguly in an interview to a news agency, said that he had asked Kohli to not step down from the post of T20I captaincy but the India captain had made his mind by then to not continue as skipper.

Ganguly had added that selectors were not in favour of having two captains for ODIs and T20Is.

Kohli, before his departure to South Africa, spoke to the media and clarified that no one from BCCI had reached out to him before selectors took the call to name Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. After that Ganguly has not spoken a lot on the issue.

As per a India Today report, Ganguly was asked during an event in Gurgaon which cricketer's attitude he likes the most, replying to which he said: "I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot."

The former Indian captain was then asked about stress in his life. He said, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress."