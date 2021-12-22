India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah is the one bowler who can exploit SA conditions, says captain Dean Elgar

South Africa captain Dean Elgar feels the Indian pace attack has improved immensely, especially overseas, and Jasprit Bumrah is best placed to exploit the ‘spicy’ conditions in the rainbow nation. India, who lost the series 1-2 back in 2018, are primed for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

The home team also lacks in experience with the likes AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander, who were all part of the 2018 series, retired from the game. Bumrah had made his Test debut in that series and has gone on to become one of the leading bowlers in international cricket.

In a virtual media interaction, Elgar acknowledged the Bumrah threat but said the whole Indian attack will be tough to face. “He (Bumrah) is a world class bowler. If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, it would be him. But again, we don't focus on one guy. India as a whole is a pretty, pretty good side.

“They’ve been a pretty good side for the last two to three years and have toured very well of late,” said Elgar, who was the only one alongside Virat Kohli to average more than 40 in the 2018 series.

South Africa have been dealt a big blow ahead of the series opener with Anrich Nortje being ruled out due to injury. Kagiso Rabada will lead the attack in the company of Duanne Oliver, who has returned to play for South Africa after the end of Kolpak deal in the UK, and Lungi Ngidi.

Elgar hopes the weather will clear up ahead of the first Test and expects pitches to have enough spice for the bowlers. “There’s always a little bit of spice in South African wickets, especially in Highveld region. I wouldn’t see too much change (from last series). If you apply yourself as a batter, if you nail down your skills and your disciplines, you can really score runs in Centurion.

“Again, with the ball in hand you can exploit the conditions if you got pace and bounce and if you got some skill and be a little patient from a bowling point of view,” he said when asked about the match up of both the pace attacks.

Talking about the inexperience in the batting line-up, he said: “Professional cricket is about taking your opportunities and making the position your own...If they don’t, there’ll be other guys knocking on the door. But it’s always going to be tough playing against the best side in the world. They’ve got a very good bowling line-up and we are aware of it.”

Elgar is also disappointed that the series will be played in front of empty stands with the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa following the emergence of Omicron variant.

(with PTI inputs)

