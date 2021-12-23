India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant set to break MS Dhoni’s massive wicketkeeping record

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is close to surpassing his idol and former India captain MS Dhoni. Pant is set to return to wicketkeeping duties for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa beginning on Sunday (December 26).

The Delhi Capitals skipper currently has 97 dismissals to his name from 25 Tests and could easily become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to register 100 dismissals and becoming only the sixth Indian ’keeper to do so. Currently, Dhoni holds the record of being the quickest Indian ’keeper with 100 dismissals as he achieved the same in only 36 Tests.

Closely following Dhoni is Wriddhiman Saha, who achieved the feat in 37 Tests. Former India keepers Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Syed Kirmani complete the elite list, having reached the milestone in 39, 41 and 42 Tests, respectively.

One Man

Uncountable Achievements

MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI #17YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/Klf5Kq8JuM — Chennai Super Kings Fans (@CskIPLTeam) December 23, 2021

Pant was rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand side. India went on to comfortably register a 1-0 series win. Saha kept the wickets against New Zealand in Pant’s absence, with KS Bharat stepping in during the 1st Test in Kanpur when the Bengal stumper sprained his neck.

Team India will begin a three-match Test series against South Africa in Centurion. The first of the three Tests against South Africa will begin from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. The third and final Test match will begin from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Quickest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Tests:

1. MS Dhoni – 36 Tests

2. Wriddhiman Saha – 37 Tests

3. Kiran More – 39 Tests

4. Nayan Mongia – 41 Tests

5. Syed Kirmani – 42 Tests