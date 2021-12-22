हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva enjoy Christmas vacation in Dubai, check pics HERE

MS Dhoni has developed a special love-affair with the UAE, having led the CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva enjoy Christmas vacation in Dubai, check pics HERE
CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen with wife Sakshi. (Source: Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni is enjoying a much-deserved break in Dubai with his family for Christmas and New Year. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi gave glimpses of her family’s vacation at the five-star resort in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Dhoni has developed a special love-affair with the UAE, having led the CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year. The CSK captain and family – wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva – were recently in Jaipur to attend the wedding of Praful Patel’s son. Following up on the wedding pics on her Instagram, Sakshi decided to make Mahi’s fans a part of the family’s latest holiday in Dubai.

A picture of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was shared from her Instagram account having a good time poolside at a villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The glistening skyline of the Desert city can be seen in the background.

Adding to Ziva’s post from the handle managed by her parents, mother Sakshi shared more pics on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the glittering night view of Dubai and the luxury villa the Dhoni family are calling home during their holiday. A Christmas song played in the background. Check out the images of Dhoni family’s five-star resort here…

Palm Jumeirah pics posted by Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Source: Instagram)

One of the famous limited-edition, polygonal animal sculptures of Palm Jumeirah can be seen behind Ziva as well as in front of the Dhoni holiday villa in Sakshi’s story. Dhoni decided to become the second retention of CSK for a salary of Rs 12 crore which allowed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to become the first retention for a salary of Rs 16 crore.

‘Thala’ Dhoni has already announced that he intends to play his last IPL game in front of Chennai crowd.

