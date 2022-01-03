हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says ‘new year, same motivation’ ahead of 2nd Test in Johannesburg, see PICS

Virat Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa last week.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says ‘new year, same motivation’ ahead of 2nd Test in Johannesburg, see PICS
Team India Test captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets in Johannesburg ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in preparing for the second Test against South Africa. Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the second Test from Monday in Johannesburg.

Ahead of the game, Kohli hit the training ground with ‘same motivation’ on Sunday (January 2) to gear up for the second Test. “New year, same motivation,” Kohli tweeted the pictures from training sessions.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has backed skipper Kohli to have some ‘big runs’ in the upcoming Tests against South Africa. Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa last week.

In 2020 also Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

“In keeping the morale high (in South Africa) it has not been difficult as it has been led the skipper himself. Virat Kohli has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, the way he has trained he has practiced,” said Dravid on the eve of the second Test against South Africa.

The former Indian skipper said there are phases in cricketers` careers when they are not able to replicate their past performance but added that it is just a matter of time for India`s middle order before they come good.

“There are a variety of factors that happens. There are phases in your career where you probably are batting well but big scores are not coming. And it happens with everyone, but the good point is that they seem to be batting really well so they are getting the starts,” said Dravid.

“They know how to convert it’s not that these guys don`t know how to score big runs. So it’s just a matter of time, I am really hoping we will see some really good performance in coming days,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)

