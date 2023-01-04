India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Umran Malik bowls 155kph thunderbolt, breaks Jasprit Bumrah record, WATCH

Young pacer Umran Malik made a sensational home debut in first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). Umran had played in 5 ODIs and 3 T20I games before playing his first international game at home.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer made it a special occasion by breaking the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian pacer at home. Umran broke the record of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been clocked at 153.36kph, by bowling a 155kph thunderbolt to dismiss Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. Umran broke his own record of 153kph ball bowled during IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

WATCH Umran Malik’s 155kph ball to dismiss Dasun Shanaka here…

Umran malik took wicket of Dashun Shanaka by bowling at 155 Km.. OMG! #UmranMalik #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/yqVeADBUxV — NAFISH AHMAD (@nafeesahmad497) January 3, 2023

Umran ended up with figures of 2/27 in 4 overs with wickets of Shanaka and Charith Asalanka to his name. He eclipsed Jasprit Bumrah’s record for clocking the highest speed among Indian pacers.

Bumrah’s highest speed recorded so far stands at 153.36 kph. He is followed by Mohammed Shami (153.3 kph) and Navdeep Saini (152.85 kph).

Meanwhile, Indian fans will be excited to see Umran Malik and Bumrah bowl in tandem with the Mumbai Indians pacer set to comeback for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka next week.

Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” said the BCCI in a statement.

The first ODI will be played in Guwahati on January 10, second in Kolkata on January 12 and third in Trivandrum on January 15.