India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI match online and on TV?

Buoyed by the form of its top three batters, a clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12). Having ended his century drought for nearly three years in a T20I against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September, Virat Kohli has not looked back since then especially in the white ball format and brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday.

He looked in supreme control in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and made Sri Lanka pay the price for two dropped chances to slam a back-to-back ODI hundreds that formed the backbone of India's massive 373 for seven. It was like the Kohli of the old as he looked uncluttered and no Sri Lankan bowler troubled him. Returning from an injury, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma too allayed any concerns whatsoever of being short on match-fitness as he took on the Lankan attack in a 67-ball 83 to set the foundation for a mammoth total. He seemed to be in his zone before coming to his favourite venue Eden Gardens.

The last time the two teams met in an ODI here, Rohit struck that world record 264 eight years back. Now here in his favourite venue as the Indian skipper, Rohit would be definitely keen to get to a big score.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be hosted in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha