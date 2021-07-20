India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bag three wickets each as hosts post battling total

Sri Lanka posted 275 for nine after opting to bat against India in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday (July 20). Opener Avishka Fernando made 50 off 71 balls, while Charith Asalanka top-scored with 65 off 68 deliveries. The total was 13 runs more than what they posted in the opening ODI on Sunday, when they lost by seven wickets to Shikhar Dhawan’s Indian side.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 3/50 in 10 overs, while vice-captain Bhuvneswar Kumar got 3/54. India will need to get the third-highest chase for a day-night ODI in Sri Lanka to win this.

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne once again provided the finishing touches to the innings, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 33 balls with five boundaries. Earlier, the Lankans got off to an impressive start, putting on 77 runs for the opening wicket before Chahal put breaks on the scoring by scalping Minod Bhanuka (36) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) off successive deliveries in the 14th overs.

Indian pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar once again failed to provide the early breakthrough, going for plenty of runs in the first powerplay. However, Bhuvneshar and Chahar (2/53) redeemed themselves somewhat by picking up wickets at regular intervals in the middle of Lankan innings.

It was Asalanka, who held the Lankan innings together, completing his fifty off 56 balls en route his first ODI fifty in his fourth game.

India had defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which was also their 92nd win over Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 275/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 50, Charith Asalanka 65; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/54) vs India