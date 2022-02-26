हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL Live in India

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scheduled to take place on Saturday.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

After a thumping victory in the first T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue the winning momentum and clinch the three-match series when they face Sri Lanka in the second T20l in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Team India took a lot of positives from their win in the first T20I. Ishan Kishan looked uncomfortable against West Indies but came out all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, scoring 89 runs in 56 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. Shreyas Iyer held the #3 batting position well and displayed his impeccable finishing skills with an unbeaten 57 runs off 28 balls after starting off really slow.

Ishan Kishan (89) and Shreyas Iyer (57*) helped India to a massive score of 199/2, before their bowlers came up with an excellent performance to keep Sri Lanka in check as the hosts won the first T20I in Lucknow by 62 runs to take a 1-0 series lead on Thursday.

Notably, Team India are on a winning spree as they have so far registered 10 T20I wins in a row and they will aim to continue the momentum.

When and at what time will the 2nd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The 2nd T20 between India and Sri Lanka begins on February 26 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Which channel will telecast the 2nd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

