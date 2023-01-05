India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Predicted Playing 11: Rahul Tripathi to replace injured Sanju Samson, will Arshdeep Singh return?

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series after injuring his knee in the first game in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). Now Rahul Tripathi is set to make his international debut in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at his home ground of MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

The Sunrisers Hyderabad has been prolific in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but yet to make his mark in international cricket. In 76 IPL matches, Tripathi has scored 1,798 runs at an average of 28.09 with a strike-rate of over 140 with 10 half-centuries in his career.

Tripathi will be expected to slot into the middle-order. Skipper Hardik Pandya may also look at Ruturaj Gaikwad as a possible replacement for Samson. The Chennai Super Kings opener has been in sensational form with the bat in domestic cricket this season. The MCA Stadium in Pune is also the homeground of Gaikwad, who plays for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy.

In the bowling department, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was rested for the first T20I in Mumbai. If the Punjab Kings pacer is fully fit, then he will be expected to replace all-rounder Harshal Patel in the side.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder managed to pick up a couple of wickets but proved to be very expensive with the ball, giving away over 40 runs in his four overs, including 16 runs in the penultimate in India’s narrow two-run win over Lanka in the first T20.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, has the fifth-best economy rate among bowlers currently between overs 17 and 20, which can prove to be useful for skipper Pandya.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha