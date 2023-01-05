India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20I match online and on TV?

On the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India skipper Hardik Pandya promised to back the young players in his new-look squad. And he did that by handing debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi and the latter made a brilliant start to claim 4-22 and helped India to a two-run win in a last-ball thriller. Mavi, 24, made great use of the slow-paced Wankhede pitch to claim his maiden four-fer, becoming only the third Indian to do so on debut. But Gill could score only seven runs and left India and Hardik Pandya to solve another opening conundrum.

Gill will expect Pandya to give him another opportunity in the second T20 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5). India on their part will expect a better performance from the top order as Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson failed to fire at the Wankhede, getting out while trying to force the pace against the Sri Lankan slow bowlers.

Their shot selection was not up to their usual standard and the team management will expect better efforts from them here as that will help India take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While the Indian top-order failed, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel came up with brilliant rear-guard efforts to help the team post something the bowlers can defend.

Led by Pandya, the Indian bowling unit executed its plans and managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 160 in 20 overs. Though in the end the match was too close to comfort, Pune presents the team with an opportunity to rectify the mistakes.

We have arrived here in Pune ahead of the second #INDvSL T20I __#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QBA7PamXze — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start on January 5, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be hosted in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha