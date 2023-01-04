Rishabh Pant medical update: India wicketkeeper to be airlifted to Mumbai due to THIS reason

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance.



He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. (Follow Rishabh Pant's health updates LIVE here)



The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period. (More to follow)