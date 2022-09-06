India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September). In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department.

India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament.

The five-bowler theory also makes Hardik’s four overs more critical. Axar Patel, who is a like for like replacement for Jadeja, can be brought into the playing eleven to lend more balance.

The Sri Lankan__ skipper, @dasunshanaka1 talks about his thoughts going into the crucial game against India__ and also touches upon how the team is prepared to handle the pressure in close encounters_#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyforEpic #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ed1lekQETM — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022

Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan clash, can also come back as the third specialist pacer. While Rahul Dravid stressed that India would be looking to play their best eleven in the lead up to the World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side continues to experiment.

With the intense debate over Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik in the team, the management gave a go to Deepak Hooda at the expense of the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter, who hardly got to bat in the first two games. The bowling resources may not be enough at the moment but India need to decide quickly on their middle-order.

The biggest positive out of the Pakistan game was the performance of the high-profile top-order. All three- Rohit, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli – showed a lot of aggression and gave India an electric start.

Match Details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will held on Tuesday (September 6).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.