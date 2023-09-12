In a cricketing spectacle that left fans awestruck and social media buzzing, Dunith Wellalage, the young Sri Lankan sensation, put on a masterclass with the ball against Team India in the Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023. Wellalage's remarkable spell dismantled the top order of the formidable Indian batting lineup, sending Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill back to the pavilion in quick succession. Let's break down the sensational dismissals that had cricket enthusiasts talking.

#INDvsSL OMG AGAIN Dunith Wellalage takes out three Shubham,Kholi and now Rohit_Respect for Youngster__ pic.twitter.com/U0L8JzoP9f — HIGHLIGHTS (@Bilalsajid91813) September 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma's Early Departure

As the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma took the crease with confidence. But, Wellalage had other plans. With his left-arm orthodox spin, Wellalage delivered an arm ball that landed slightly short, surprising Rohit. The ball kept low and skidded through, beating Rohit's bat, and crashed into the leg stump. Rohit Sharma's innings was cut short at 53 runs, including seven boundaries and two towering sixes. Wellalage's precision and skill had drawn first blood for Sri Lanka, and the Colombo crowd erupted in joy.

Virat Kohli's Uncharacteristic Struggle

Next in line was the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, fresh off a century in the previous game. Wellalage continued to exploit the conditions, shortening his length and causing the ball to grip the surface. Kohli, known for his impeccable batting, found himself in an unusual predicament. He couldn't control the flick as the ball held up, and he ended up chipping it straight to mid-wicket, where Dasun Shanaka made no mistake. Kohli's dismissal for just 3 runs left the Indian supporters in shock and gave Wellalage his second scalp.

Shubman Gill's Bewildering Experience

The young and promising Shubman Gill was the third victim of Dunith Wellalage's mesmerizing spell. Bowling from round the wicket, Wellalage delivered a drifting delivery that lured Gill into a forward defensive stroke. The ball spun sharply past the outside edge and hit the top of off-stump, leaving Gill bewildered. The delivery was a dream come true for any spinner, and the ecstatic crowd at R.Premadasa Stadium roared in approval. Gill departed after contributing 19 runs, including two well-struck boundaries.

The Impact on the Match

Wellalage's brilliance with the ball ensured that India's top order crumbled, leaving them struggling at 93-3 in just 16 overs. His spell of 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 3 overs showcased his ability to outfox even the most accomplished batsmen in the world. India's innings never quite recovered from this early onslaught by the Sri Lankan sensation.

The video clips of these remarkable dismissals have already gone viral on social media platforms, garnering millions of views and sparking debates among fans worldwide. Dunith Wellalage's rise in international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his performance in this match will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of cricketing history.