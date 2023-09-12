Watch: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Fastest To 10,000 ODI Runs; Also Breaks Most Sixes Record Held By Shahid Afridi

In a sensational display of power and finesse, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, etched his name in the annals of cricket history during the Asia Cup 2023. Breaking records with every swing of his bat, Rohit not only became the second fastest to 10,000 ODI runs but also surpassed Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in the history of the Asia Cup.

Rohit's Record-Breaking Six

In a thrilling match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma faced Kasun Rajitha's delivery with incredible precision and power. The result? A massive SIX that not only brought up Rohit's 10,000 ODI runs but also sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. It was a typical Rohit Sharma shot – elegant, effortless, and impactful. The ball soared over the straight boundary, leaving everyone in awe.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI Runs

Rohit Sharma's incredible feat of reaching 10,000 ODI runs in just 240 innings places him second on the all-time list, just behind his teammate and cricketing superstar, Virat Kohli, who achieved this milestone in 205 innings. This achievement is a testament to Rohit's consistency and ability to adapt to various conditions and oppositions. He joins an elite club that includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Ponting.

Breaking Shahid Afridi's Record

Shahid Afridi, a name synonymous with sixes, held the record for the most sixes in the history of the Asia Cup, with 26 maximums. However, Rohit Sharma's incredible form and ability to clear the boundary have now propelled him to the top of this illustrious list with 27 sixes. This achievement showcases Rohit's prowess as a power-hitter and his impact on modern-day limited-overs cricket.

A Star-Studded Tournament

The Asia Cup 2023 has been a spectacle of cricketing excellence, with top-notch performances from teams across the continent. India, led by Rohit Sharma, has been a force to reckon with, showcasing their dominance in the Super Fours stage of the tournament. Rohit's leadership and remarkable batting form have been pivotal in India's successful campaign.

Looking Ahead

As the Asia Cup 2023 unfolds, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting more extraordinary performances from Rohit Sharma and his team. With records tumbling and boundaries flying, Rohit's journey as a cricketer continues to inspire and entertain cricket enthusiasts.