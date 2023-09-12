India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 10 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL Super 4 Match LIVE In India Online And On TV

Team India will be on the field for the third successive day as they take on Sri Lanka in the fourth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. With rain interrupting India’s first Super 4 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the game ended on the ‘Reserve Day’ on Monday and means Rohit Sharma’s side will not get any break ahead of their match against Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka are on a 13-match winning streak in ODI cricket this year – the second-best in the history of the game after Australia’s 21-game winning streak. The Lankans, like India, have already won one Super 4 match – beating Bangladesh by 21 runs last week.

India, on the other hand, have a big edge over Sri Lanka when it comes to head-to-head ODIs between the two sides, having won 96 ODI as compared to Sri Lanka’s 57. In the last ODI between the two sides in January this year, India posted their biggest-ever ODI win – thrashing the Lankans by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.

India will qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Final if they beat Sri Lanka tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KTOx7iMeax — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Here are all the details about India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will take place on Tuesday, September 12.

Where is India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free in India?

The India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana