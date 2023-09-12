India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted Playing 11: Will Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami Get A Chance Against SL

Team India will be playing back-to-back matches in the Asia Cup 2023 as their last Super 4 match against Pakistan ended on a ‘Reserve Day’ on Monday due to rain in Colombo. Now less than 24 hours later, Rohit Sharma’s side will be on the field again as they take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

KL Rahul proved his fitness and form in style, notching up a brilliant unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in their last match on Monday. Rahul and Ishan Kishan shared the wicketkeeping duties against Pakistan but it will be a test of his fitness as he gets ready to play his second ODI match in 15 hours.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will give batter Suryakumar Yadav an opportunity to play a game in the Asia Cup 2023 to test his form in the build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India next month. World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav could replace Rahul for the game against Lanka.

India may also like to try out Mohammed Shami for this match against SL if they feel back-to-back ODI matches in tough humid conditions in Colombo are a problem for either Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah, who is himself returning from injury.

The rest of the Playing 11 looks settled for India with their top-order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli on song and even Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya firing with the bat in the Group A match against Pakistan on September 2. India may also look to try out Axar Patel for this clash and give rest to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who have won 13 successive ODI matches till date are unlikely to make any change to their playing 11. They are already missing the services of first-choice players like Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera due to injury.

India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana