On Thursday, Mohammed Shami scriped World Cup history for India in Mumbai. The veteran fast bowler rose to the top of the wicket-takers list for the two-time champions, along with Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan. In their World Cup 2023 encounter, Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian speed three, tore into the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Shami was the man of the match at the Wankhede Stadium, coming in as a first-change bowler. He took another five-wicket haul in a World Cup game for India.

The internet went crazy after Shami broke Zaheer Khan's record and demolished the Sri Lanka batting lineup. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Mohammed Shami, Siraj Decimated Sri Lanka On Shivaji's Turf,' Fans React On Team India's Crushing Win In Mumbai)

Checkout the fan reactions here:

Zaheer Khan, a stalwart of Indian cricket, left an indelible mark with his bowling prowess in World Cup tournaments. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and deliver crucial breakthroughs, Zaheer was a vital component of India's World Cup campaigns. His standout performance came in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets. Zaheer's mastery of reverse swing and his temperament in high-pressure situations made him a reliable asset. He played a significant role in India's victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, solidifying his legacy as a World Cup hero. (IND Vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Replicates Ronaldo Siu Celebration After Running Through Lanka Top Order In CWC Match; WATCH)

Since Shami's arrival in India's playing XI, the pace trio has been unstoppable and once again the batters succumbed in front of their prowess. Bumrah on the very first ball sent Pathum Nissanka back for a golden duck with a delivery that swung away sharply found an edge on its way and hit the pads right in front of the stumps.

Nissanka tried to overturn the decision with a review but the umpires' call favoured Bumrah and brought an end to Nissanka's night. In the next over 'Miyaan Magic' took the entire Sri Lankan team by storm. On his very first ball of the night, he sent Dimuth Karunaratne for a golden duck. Karunaratne made an attempt to flick the ball but missed it completely and got stuck right in front of the stumps. (WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Hits BIGGEST Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023)

Sadeera Samarawickrama was next to fall in the same over as he tried to punch the ball looking to ease off the pressure but found a thick outside edge which went straight to Shreyas Iyer.

He struck once again on the first ball of his second over by rattling skipper Kusal Mendis's stumps and sending him back for a score of 1(10). As soon as the umpire's finger went up in the air he hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration.

A couple of overs passed by within a blink of an eye as Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathew started the repair work. But Shami's introduction in the attack unravelled the entire middle order.

In his first over of the night, he claimed two consecutive wickets sending Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha back to the dugout on back-to-back balls.

Shami stayed in the attack keen to take more wickets and wrap up a quick victory for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul's brilliant call behind the stumps took India a step closer to the semi-final spot. Dushmantha Chameera tried to flick the ball and it seemed as if he had missed the shot. Rahul completed the catch and was the only one to ask for a review. Rohit decided to trust Rahul's instincts and the DRS showed a spike as the ball passed the gloves. Even the outcome of DRS left umpire Chris Brown baffled.

Shami claimed his fourth victim of the night by breaching Mathews' defence and clipping the bails of the stumps ending his night on a score of 12. With the way Shami was bowling another wicket was somewhere around the corner.

Four overs later Shami's hunt for a wicket came to an end as Kasun Rajitha departed for 14(17) claiming his second five-for in the ongoing World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja claimed the final wicket to end the game with a remarkable 302-run victory. (With ANI inputs)