India Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 33 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Rohit Sharma’s will go up against Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. It will be a rematch of the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup final at the same venue which India won under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India are currently the top of the Points Table in second place with six successive win in the World Cup 2023 so far. A seventh win on Thursday night will ensure that India become the first team to book their berth in the semifinal stage of the World Cup 2023.

But Rohit Sharma & Co will be wary of the Lankans, who have already upset defending World champions England in this tournament. “I think in this World Cup, we have seen a lot of games, a lot of – I wouldn’t call it an upset, because every team here is to win games, so it’s not an upset. But every team is trying to beat the other team, so at no point or no game you can think that this is a cakewalk for us,” Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.

“It’s important that you stay in the present, do your processes, keep working as a team, what you’ve been doing as a team, focus on all those aspects and as a team that is what we are trying to do. We are not trying to look too much into the opposition, we're trying to internally look into ourselves and see where we can get better as a team, better as a player, certain areas that we want to work on. Yes, we have won six games, but there have been a lot of games where we did not have a perfect game. And you cannot have a perfect game, but near perfect game is what you want as a team,” he added.

India looks to secure a semi-final spot while Sri Lanka hopes to end the hosts' unbeaten streak _



More on #INDvSL __ https://t.co/FWTKyzkFnU pic.twitter.com/19AinG6FTB — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 in Mumbai HERE…

When is India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 will take place on Thursday, November 2.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 start?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 in India For Free?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Ravichandran Ashwin

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinuth Wellalage/Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera