India Vs Sri Lanka: Is There A Reserve Day For Asia Cup 2023 Final? What Happens If IND Vs SL Match Is Affected By Rain?

India and Sri Lanka will take each other on in the final of Asia Cup 2023. The match will take place at R Premadasa international stadium in Colombo. The weather in Colombo has not been cricket-friendly. Almost all the matches in Colombo have seen spells of rain. As many as 16 overs have been lost due to rain in Super 4 stage of the tournament. The final, it seems, will also see lots of rain as well, which will play spoilsport.

Is there a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka final?

The fans will be happy to note that there is a reserve day in place for the final of Asia Cup 2023 to be played between India and Sri Lanka. If the match gets fully or partially washed out on September 17, it will restart or continue on September 18.

What happens if match gets washed out on September 18 too?

If the India vs Sri Lanka final gets washed out on next day as well, then the teams will share the honours.

The weather on Colombo is not heartening if you are a cricket fan. On September 17, the city of Colombo is predicted to be seeing 90 percent rainfall from afternoon till evening. There will, in fact, be some thunderstorms during the match. Even on September 18, the weather prediction is not too cricket friendly. There is 80 percent chance of rain on the reserve day of the final.

India's playing vs SL in final?

The weather in Colombo is likely to affect the playing 11 vs Sri Lanka in the final. If it rains on September 17 and 18, the water will affect the nature of the surface. India are likely to pick between spinner Axar Patel and pacer Shardul Thakur for the number 8 spot. If the track has spin-friendly, one will see the Axar playing and if it has something for the pacer, then Shardul will be a part of the playing 11. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammd Siraj will surely return to the playing XI vs Lankans.